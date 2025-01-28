WWE RAW 1/27/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The ongoing heat on the New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after "breaking up" with Big E is still just as good as it was initially, and this week added another layer, complete with merchandise. It was a bit silly, in a good way, and overall enjoyable on a show that I thought was pretty tough to get through.

The fact that they first attempted to join forces with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne backstage, who would barely look at them and just walked away, was a nice touch. I'm really enjoying the ongoing story that even the biggest heels on the roster won't give them the time of day, like they're the most despicable people they've ever seen. It's such a fun twist after years and years of the positive New Day. It makes it seem like Big E was so beloved by everyone, both heel and face, that if and when he's able to return, either in the ring or in any capacity he can, it's going to be an even bigger deal.

If the other heels on the roster hating them wasn't bad enough, it was Woods' family who turned on the men tonight when Woods faced off against Rey Mysterio. Woods' mom, dad, and sister were meant to be ringside, and he mentioned how much he spent on the ringside seats, but they didn't show up until the match was almost over. When they showed up to sit alongside rapper Lil' Yachty, his parents were wearing "New Day Sucks" shirts. When Mysterio beat Woods, he went to celebrate with his family, and his sister, who was just holding her shirt, gave it to Mysterio to put on. I thought when his dad revealed what he was wearing that the shirt would be up on WWE Shop shortly after, and I wasn't wrong. It was a super cute way to introduce the merchandise, and even though it's a bit cheesy, it was fun.

I'm not sure where the New Day story is going, all I know is I'm certainly hoping Big E is involved in any way he can be, but for now, I'm alright with not knowing. They're not taking up too much time on the show, but it's just enough to be kind of funny and enjoyable. It's a great story, and Woods and Kingston are playing the parts so well. The fans are so invested, there's even merch now, and that's not something that can be said for all stories on the show.

Written by Daisy Ruth