Bayley Praises Former WWE Champ For The Year She's Had

WWE star Naomi (AKA Trinity Fatu) is a tenured wrestler with more than 15 years in the industry. Across two separate runs with WWE, Naomi is a two-time world champion, a two-time tag champion, and has had fantastic matches with a long list of talent. Taking to social media platform X, Naomi's fellow WWE star Bayley took some time to praise her friend for an impressive year since her return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

"How incredible is @TheTrinity_Fatu?" Bayley wrote. "For someone who's been here, pushing through, for as long as she has! To be having the kind of year that she's had since coming back at last year's rumble. She don't age, she don't slow down, and she has not stopped working!"

While Bayley and Naomi are known to be close in real life and have teamed together numerous times, the two have also been in-ring rivals at points in the past. Most recently, Bayley won a Fatal Four-Way on the January 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown" by pinning Naomi, securing herself a shot at Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship.

Naomi's second WWE run began last January and came after she and Sasha Banks walked out of the promotion in May 2022. During that time, Bayley stayed publicly supportive of Naomi and Banks, and their decision to leave. While Naomi wound up returning in the Royal Rumble, Banks (now wrestling as Mercedes Mone) has become a fixture in both AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she is currently the TBS Champion and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.