Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable

Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.

"I haven't thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise," Bayley said in an interview with "Sports Illustrated." "I just want them to know I support them 100%, no matter what." Bayley and Naomi do not have much history, only going one-on-one three times. Naomi walked away with the victory on two of those occasions but Bayley won the only pay-per-view match between the two at Super ShowDown 2020.

Bayley and Banks, however, have loads of history, as the two competed in the first ever Iron-Woman Match in "NXT" history, have competed for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions together, are one half of the Four Horsewomen along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and noted close friends off-screen. Banks and Bayley have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice, most recently holding the titles in 2020 and at one point, they each had two belts as Bayley also held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship and Banks held the "Raw" Women's Championship. The two most recently squared off when Banks successfully defended the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in November 2020.