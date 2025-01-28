WWE's Chelsea Green Envisions Open Challenge For Her US Title, But With A Twist

Since winning the WWE Women's United States Championship, Chelsea Green has dubbed her reign as the era of "red, white, and green." Given her long-time affinity for another era, however, Green has expressed interest in bringing shades of it into her title run as well.

"I would love to be like the Diva killer," Green recently told "Witty Whittier." "I would love an open challenge, Divas only. I'll invite Maryse. I already put it out there into the universe. I will invite Nikki [Bella]; I will invite Brie [Bella]. I will invite any Diva that wants to come and attempt to take my beautiful, shiny piece of jewelry away from me."

According to Green, her fondness for WWE's Divas Era can be traced back to a match she saw at a 2009 WWE live event, which pitted Kelly Kelly against Beth Phoenix. Green particularly found herself captivated by Kelly Kelly, as she saw a lot of herself in the former Divas Champion. Kelly eventually retired from full-time competition in 2012, but has made sporadic appearances since, with the latest being in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

As for The Bella Twins and Maryse, recent reports suggest that Nikki Bella is currently in talks with WWE about a potential return following her outing at the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." Like Kelly, Nikki and her sister Brie last competed at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Maryse, a fellow former Divas Champion, wrestled elsewhere on the titular premium live event as she and The Miz fell short in a mixed tag match against Phoenix and Adam "Edge" Copeland.

Later this week, Green will defend her Women's United States Championship against Michin on "WWE SmackDown," marking their third faceoff for the respective title.

