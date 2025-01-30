AEW Dynamite 1/29/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Ricochet let his contract expire with WWE over the summer, everyone and their pet hamster knew he was going to end up in All Elite Wrestling. Some were excited as they knew what Ricochet was capable of before his time in WWE, and surrounded by enough guys from his PWG days might turn him back into a freak of nature again. However, some were worried that he was going to slip down the card as a generic babyface who can just do some good flips but not as many as the younger guys he inadvertently helped inspire. Instead, we've got neither, because we've got what I like to call "Bald Ricochet."

For all of the flips, tricks and dives he can execute to absolute perfection, Ricochet is becoming one of the most punchable people in AEW right now and I mean that in the nicest way possible. Unlike The Death Riders or Chris Jericho who people actively groan at when they see them coming, Bald Ricochet is getting that good heat right now, the type of heat where you don't want to change the channel because you want to see him get annihilated by the babyface. His match with AR Fox, while not as good as their match from "AEW Collision" last year in my opinion, Ricochet just being a little bald rat for half the match was actually a joy to watch.

His mannerisms, his crowd work, that little tribute to The Rock that he did which ended up with a picture perfect standing moonsault, you find yourself actually enjoying yourself watching Ricochet because you can appreciate he's a great worker, but you sit there and go "I want to see this man's a*s get kicked." Fortunately, he has got the perfect dance partner coming up.

Swerve Strickland is one of the biggest stars in the company, someone who so over with the fans you wonder why they ever took the belt off him, and he looks like a killer while doing it. AEW have held off on the major interactions since January 1, allowing the anticipation for their match in Atlanta on February 5 to grow naturally, and I personally cannot wait to see it. Ricochet is putting in some of the best heel work of his career right now, and he's got the perfect babyface to bounce off of, both figuratively and when it comes to their match next week, literally.

Finally, to anyone who reads this who is from Atlanta and is going to the show next week, I urge you with every ounce of energy I have in my body: find as much toilet paper as humanly possible and hurl it at that bald head. Steal it from Denny's, buy it from Walmart, bring it from home, whatever the case might be, Ricochet is at the top of his game right now and by getting under his skin even more will only add to the atmosphere. Make us proud Atlanta, make us proud.

Written by Sam Palmer