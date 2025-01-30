Bully Ray Says CM Punk Has 'Soulmate' Bond With Fans Even This WWE HOFer Didn't Have

Many professional wrestlers have fan followings, but none have one quite like CM Punk. Whether it was during his run with Ring of Honor earlier in his career, his two runs with WWE, or his stint in AEW, Punk has always had a connection with fans that is almost cult-like, with fans following him through thick, thin, and controversy. As such, that connection can be credited just as much for Punk's rise to superstardom as his in-ring ability and promo skills.

On Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray tried to put into words the relationship between Punk and his fanbase. And the best way he could sum it up was almost in romantic terms, while also noting his belief that no other top star had this type of pull with their fans.

"That connection that Punk has with his fanbase is a very...I'll say a soulmate connection," Bully said. "Which is a very, very deep connection between human beings. Because if you call somebody your soulmate, that's deep. I think Punk has as much of a soulmate relationship and connection with his fans as anybody. Steve [Austin] wasn't a soulmate connection with his fanbase."

Punk's connection does present an interesting dynamic should be win the Royal Rumble match and wrestle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania, a match that was teased strongly at the conclusion of "WWE Raw" this week. While Rhodes is wildly popular in his own right, Bully believes there's no way Rhodes would be the crowd favorite if he and Punk faced off.

"Those people will be 100% behind CM Punk," Bully said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription