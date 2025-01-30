Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says Vince McMahon 'Not A Good Person' But Has To Give Him Credit

There haven't been many people willing to go to bat for Vince McMahon ever since he resigned from WWE in disgrace one year ago after Janel Grant's lawsuit accused him of sex trafficking and abuse. But here and there, McMahon has gotten some support, if not a flat out defense, from his former employees, including John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Then there's Hacksaw Jim Duggan, who sees both sides of the coin. While discussing his run in WWE during the 1980s on "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday morning, Duggan didn't mince words when describing the person he believes McMahon to be. At the same time, Duggan is also of the mind that his legacy wouldn't be what it was today if McMahon hadn't brought him into WWE during its initial boom period.

"As everybody obviously knows, Vince McMahon was not a good person," Duggan said. "He did not treat us well. But I tell you what; at 71 years old, I've traveled the world, signing autographs and pictures with people. And that wouldn't have happened without Vince McMahon. Nobody talks about Mid-South, nobody talks about WCW, nobody talks about WWE. It's the WWF; Hogan, Macho, Flair...Jake the Snake. The golden age of wrestling, and I was just lucky to be part of it."

As Duggan noted, the WWE Hall of Famer had plenty of success outside of the WWE bubble during his career, most notably with Mid-South Wrestling in the mid-80s, and WCW in the mid to late 90s. Despite that, Duggan's legacy is mostly tied to WWE, in large part due to him winning the first ever Royal Rumble match in January 1988.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription