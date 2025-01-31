Backstage Update On TNA Cutbacks, Source Of Conflict With PCO

TNA kicked off its 2025 in style with the Genesis pay-per-view on January 19, while also announcing a multi-year partnership with WWE, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing behind the scenes. It was reported towards the end of 2024 that a number of roster members would be leaving the company due to cutbacks, and the beginning of Genesis was overshadowed by the news that PCO had gone into business for himself at The People vs. GCW event on the same night, smashing up the TNA Digital Media Championship before shooting on the company.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer touched on both topics, with them loosely linking into why PCO was so angry. As far as the people who left, they were reportedly offered new deals for less money, or were offered per-show deals. The reason being is that Anthem Sports thought that some talents were overpaid during the time Scott D'Amore was in charge of the company, and that D'Amore promised things to talent that were not followed up on after he was fired in February 2024. TNA did retain the services of Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, AJ Francis, John Skyler, Ash By Elegance, Masha Slamovich, and Mustafa Ali.

PCO fell into both of these categories, as it was recently reported that he had agreed to work for less money, only for the company to retract the offer and want him to drop his title and leave. He was also reportedly promised a run with the TNA World Championship as a reward for being the driving force behind the 2024 Slammiversary event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada selling out. PCO has since vacated the title, which now belongs to Steph De Lander, who was formerly in a marriage storyline with PCO.