TNA Champ Joe Hendry Says He Follows UFC Great's Method Of Self-Promotion

New TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has WWE fans talking ahead of the Royal Rumble. Fans not only want to see him make an appearance in the match, but Hendry has called out John Cena to cross the partnership between companies and challenge him for the title during Cena's retirement run. Hendry appeared on "Behind the Turnbuckle" after making the challenge, and talked about how he uses social media to his advantage to promote his own brand, as well as the company. He credits a UFC great's method to getting him to the heights of where he is now.

"My viewpoint is you have to provide value. You've got to be entertaining," Hendry said. "I very much follow the Chael Sonnen methodology when it comes to promoting yourself on the way to a championship or being the champion. It's like, what is the most value? The most thought-provoking, interesting things that I can throw out there ... That's your job when you're the champion, to create hype for the company that you're in."

Hendry touted the fact that TNA is drawing crowds, and said the fans are unbelievable. He said TNA is a hot product, and they're "going to the moon" this year. As for the Royal Rumble, Hendry is booked to be in town for Wrestlecon. He addressed a possible appearance, but played it coy. He said he had a wonderful experience when he appeared on "WWE NXT," and praised the new multi-year partnership. He said he was a wrestler then, but now he's TNA World Champion, and his duty is to TNA, and he'll do what's best for the company.

