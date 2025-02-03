Bully Ray Details 'Weird Vibe' He Got Interviewing WWE's Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Last week on "WWE NXT," Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade lost in tag team action to NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Bayley, making it the third match in a row they have lost together. WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley interviewed both Perez and Jade on "Busted Open Radio" a week before the bout, and the ECW legend says he felt tension and animosity between the two women.

"I kind of got a little bit of a weird vibe," Bully said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I kind of got the feeling that there was still a little bit of animosity between Cora and Roxanne. Like I had to actually address Cora every time I was asking a question because Roxanne would jump right to give the answer, almost as if Cora wasn't there. And I think you guys saw when Cora told me about her nickname Hard Cora, and how she came up and before she got to 'NXT,' Roxanne didn't really love that I was paying so much attention to Cora in that moment in time. So I kind of saw with my own eyes and heard with my own ears, a little bit of maybe the jealousy between the two."

Bully also revealed that both Perez and Jade took to X (formally known as Twitter) during the "Busted Open After Dark" broadcast. Perez had tweeted at Jade asking if she is upset with her, leading the former NXT Tag Team Champion to respond saying, "I just need some space."

Perez entered her third women's Royal Rumble match Saturday night and set a new record for time spent in the contest before being the final woman eliminated by winner Charlotte Flair. A backstage promo she cut after the match suggests she's headed to the main roster. Jade was not among the four other "NXT" women to compete in the Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.