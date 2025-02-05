Why AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Is Jealous Of WWE U.S. Champion Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has fully embraced being WWE's first Women's United States Champion after winning the belt at Saturday Night's Main Event, and the Canadian-born wrestler is playing the role well. From Piper Niven as her "Secret Service," to her red, white, and blue ring gear, Green is a natural when it comes to playing an over-the-top character, and her best friend, AEW's Deonna Purrazzo, is over the moon for Green.

Purrazzo spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about Green's championship victory and how exciting it's been for her, stating that while she's jealous, she's also ecstatic for her.

"I don't have a sister. If I had to liken my relationship to what it would be like to have a sister, that's my sister," Purrazzo said. "To watch her succeed means even more than myself succeeding because that's who I'd want to give everything to if I couldn't have it. I have a history degree. I love US, American history, so to watch her, like, embrace being United States Champion, using all US history, US government terms, she had a whole inauguration, which I loved helping her put together. It was just so fun and I'm so proud."

Green bested Michin, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Blair Davenport to become champion, and faced the former Mia Yim at WWE's first re-launched Saturday Night's Main Event NBC Special in December. After feuding with Michin and defending her title, most recently by disqualification, she entered the Royal Rumble but was eliminated accidentally by Niven after multiple comedy spots in the match.

As for Purrazzo, she was most recently involved in an AEW TBS Championship fatal four-way match with Queen Aminata, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb, which Sakazaki won.

