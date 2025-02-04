WWE Star Bayley To Play In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Much like MLB's Home Run Derby, NBA All-Star Weekend has become almost as big as the All-Star Game itself, in large part due to the Slam Dunk and Three-Point Shooting contests on the Saturday before the game. But the festivities take place on Friday as well, including the Celebrity All-Star Game, which this year will feature a bit of a wrestling flavor.

On X late this morning, the NBA announced that "WWE Raw" star Bayley will be part of the Celebrity Game. She will be part of Team Rice, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and influencer Khaby Lane, as they take on Team Bonds, coached by baseball legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2 Chainz. Among Bayley's teammates will be former Golden State Warriors player Matt Barnes, singers Walker Hayes and Shaboozey, comedian Druski, and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

A keen observer will notice that many of the names listed are from the Oakland/San Francisco Bay area, which is where All-Star weekend will be taking place. That includes Bayley, who grew up in nearby San Jose, California. It will be Bayley's first ever appearance in the Celebrity All-Star game, making her the second WWE star to participate in it following The Miz in 2023; whether she will have a moment as memorable as Miz's after the buzzer half court shot remains to be seen.

Bayley's participation in the Celebrity Game is part of a busy weekend for the former Women's Champion. The next day, she will be across the country in Washington D.C. for NXT Vengeance Day, where she and Roxanne Perez will challenge Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship.