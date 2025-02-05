Why Tommy Dreamer Liked Women's 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Match Better Than Men's

Now that there's been both a Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match taking place at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE over the last half decade, it has become natural to compare and contrast them. That was no different this past weekend, with many fans taking to social media to declare either the Men's or Women's Rumble the best, though just as many seemingly took issue with Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso emerging as the winners of their respective Rumbles.

On "Busted Open After Dark" on Monday night, Tommy Dreamer became the latest name to give his take on which Rumble match was better. And there was no middle ground for the former ECW legend/TNA booker, who gave the edge to the one match that he felt had a bit more shock value.

"For me personally, I liked the Women's Royal Rumble better than the Men's Royal Rumble," Dreamer said. "Not because of the outcome, I just liked it better, because I also like surprises. And then the Men's Royal Rumble told more stories going into that, which resulted in, I guess, the opening segment [on 'Raw']."

There were, in fact, more surprises in the Women's Rumble, with Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus, returning stars like Alexa Bliss, newly signed stars like Jordynne Grace, and "NXT" talents such as Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Stephanie Vaquer all appearing. This was in contrast to the men, where the only major surprises were YouTuber IShowSpeed and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry.

