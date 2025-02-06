AEW Dynamite 2/5/25: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's been a hot topic of discussion for some time, not just on this site, but in the wider wrestling community that occupies the internet, AEW's tag team division...it's been a bit mid.

The Young Bucks did their best with the belts in 2024, but it was clear as day that there was no real threat from a division that used to be one of the key selling points of the company. FTR has been and gone more times than people can remember, The Acclaimed faded away thanks to Max Caster being Max Caster on Twitter, and after all was said and done, Private Party got the titles and then nothing happened. However, since the turn of the new year, things are beginning to change. To start, we have to shout out the current champions The Hurt Syndicate, and the returning Austin and Colten Gunn who will likely have a fun match on TV in the next few weeks. However, the true sign of healing came in the form of The Don Callis Family vs. The Hounds of Hell.

Before I talk about the match, thank the lord AEW has gotten over the fact that Malakai Black is leaving and that the rest of his House no longer serve a master, we get it guys, he's not coming back. With that out of the way, man this match ruled. Four of the best workers in AEW right now for four completely different reasons putting on easily the tag team match of the year for AEW up until this point (I know we are only in the first week of February but you get my point).

Brody King continuing to be one of the most over big men in the company looking like a monster, and Buddy Matthews looking the most locked-in he has been in quite some time is the shot in the arm the AEW tag team division has needed. Both men have been in the company for three years now, but throwing them into the tag team division feels fresh and exciting somehow. It's hard to nail down what it is as AEW fans know how good Buddy and Brody are as workers, but they look like they have a new lease of life as a duo, and more importantly, they look like they could be a legitimate threat to The Hurt Syndicate, who are already established as THE threat in the division. Then there's Takeshita and Fletcher, and while these guys have got bigger fish to fry as singles stars, these two could easily run the tag division as well.

A truly excellent match from start to finish, with one small blemish in the form of Kazuchika Okada's music playing to distract Buddy ahead of their match in Australia as Buddy didn't really get distracted by it. With that said, AEW prided itself on being the home of tag team wrestling, and this match is true reminder of that sentiment. Let's just hope this trend can continue.

Written by Sam Palmer