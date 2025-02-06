Matt Hardy Muses On WWE Hall Of Famer's Cryptic 2025

Unpredictable would be the right word to describe JBL's current trajectory in wrestling, as the WWE Hall of Famer has been all over the place the last several months, appearing in AAA, MLW, GCW, and TNA. The latter place is where he's been most prominent, particularly showing up to support whoever the TNA World Heavyweight Champion is at the time, with Joe Hendry being the most recent benefactor to JBL's assistance.

As the man behind "Broken Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy does know a thing or two about being unpredictable. So while he was discussing JBL's recent activities on the latest "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy suggested that JBL isn't just getting involved in the TNA Champion's business just for the hell of it.

"It makes me wonder what his ultimate motives are going to be for protecting the champion, whoever's the current champion," Hardy said.

This led to co-host Jon Alba asking Hardy whether he thinks this is leading to JBL wrestling another match. That would seem to be unlikely at first glance, given JBL is now 58 years old and is more than ten years removed from his last match in the 2014 Royal Rumble. It's not so unlikely for Hardy, however, who gave one specific reason for why he'd expect JBL to lace up the boots at least one more time.

"I'd definitely be willing to bet he'll have a match in 2025," Hardy said. "I'd be willing to bet...He has [retired several times]. He's also got his stem cell treatments. He's got a couple rounds of them I think. So we'll see how well he's feeling himself."

