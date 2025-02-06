Backstage Report On Potential Start Time For WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada is inching closer and closer, and with each passing day the card appears to take shape. While nothing is confirmed, the two night event looks set to feature several marquee matches, including John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns facing off in a three-way match, Jey Uso vs. Gunther, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest. But one mystery still remains; when will the shows start.

On Thursday morning's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer appeared to answer the start time question, at least in regards to Night One of WrestleMania on Saturday.

"WrestleMania is going to start...maybe as early as 3 [in the afternoon]," Meltzer said.

The start time for WrestleMania's first day does have an interesting wrinkle to it, as the event is to be preceded by NXT Stand & Deliver, which is set to take place about a mile away in the T-Mobile Arena. Meltzer noted that this presented a bit of a problem regarding getting fans from one show to the other, and was a reason why there was still wiggle room for Mania's start time to be moved.

"It is not finalized...so they'll have to finalize it," Meltzer said. "But the idea of noon and 3 pacific time, as the start times for 'NXT' and WrestleMania, it's not out of the picture, but I don't see how you can do it that way. It might be 11 and 3, maybe 12 and 4? They're working it out. But I think the original idea was noon and 3."

