Alexa Bliss Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency That Also Represents Several WWE Stars

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Alexa Bliss inked a new, five-year contract with WWE. Days later, it seems that Bliss has now agreed to another kind of contract.

According to Deadline, the former WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with the Paradigm talent agency, which will help her further expand her professional career outside the professional wrestling realm. Despite this, the outlet adds that Bliss will continue to be represented by Michael Garnett at Leverage Management and attorneys Marc Cabrera and Dan Abrams from Polsinelli PC.

Bliss, real name Alexis Kaufman, is no stranger to non-wrestling ventures, as she's notably appeared on "The Masked Singer," "The Weakest Link," "Walk The Prank" and Apple TV+'s "Carpool Karaoke" as herself. As the character of Alexa Bliss, she surfaced in season one of Peacock's "Punky Brewster" revival series. Currently, she lends her voice to the character of Obiguro in the Netflix anime series "Sakamoto Days," specifically for its English version. Elsewhere, she voiced Maki Ueda in Netflix's "The Queen of Villains" series.

With this latest agreement, Bliss joins a long list of WWE Superstars to recently sign with Paradigm, including CM Punk, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan, the latter of whom eliminated Bliss from the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Bliss' outing at the Royal Rumble marked her official return to WWE, as she spent extra time away on maternity leave after giving birth to her first daughter in November 2023. Prior to that, she last wrestled at 2023 Royal Rumble in a losing effort to then-WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.