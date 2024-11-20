WWE's Jade Cargill Signs With Talent Agency

Over the last few months, the connection between WWE and the Paradigm Talent Agency has continued to grow, especially as Paradigm has rolled out its Sports Group division. Every week, seemingly a new WWE talent has gained representation from the agency, including the likes of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Montez Ford, and others. And this week will be no different.

Variety reports that Jade Cargill has become the latest WWE talent to sign with Paradigm. Like the aforementioned names, Cargill will be represented by the Sports Group, and said representation will be "in all areas."

"A living, breathing superhero has arrived! Jade Cargill is now a client at Paradigm, and she's ready to continue breaking barriers," the agency announced in a statement on Instagram. "Jade has made waves across the industry since signing with WWE in 2023, but her impact is just getting started."

The move potentially opens up non-wrestling avenues for Cargill, who cited Hollywood opportunities as a key reason she joined WWE last fall after spending the first three years of her career with AEW, where she became the first ever TBS Champion. Cargill has since found success in WWE's women's tag team division alongside Bianca Belair, with the duo currently in the midst of their second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, having won the belts at Bash in Berlin.

Cargill is set to accomplish another milestone in her career next weekend, when she and Belair will be part of the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames. The duo will team with IYO SKY, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley to take on Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.