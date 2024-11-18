Another Backstage Update On The Street Profits' WWE Contract Status

The situation surrounding multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, has become a hot topic of discussion recently, after both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford separately hintedat frustration with their current positions. That was then followed up by a report on the duo's WWE contractual status, one that seemed to offer more questions than answers regarding how much time Ford and Dawkins had on their WWE deals, and if they could potentially be departing.

At least for right now, it appears no change will be coming for either Ford or Dawkins. PWInsider reports that The Street Profits are currently "locked in" to WWE deals, and those within WWE do not believe either Ford or Dawkins will be exiting the promotion any time soon. As such, it's believed that Ford and Dawkins' remarks were done more to grab people's attention than anything related to the duo leaving.

Despite that, Ford at least appears to be looking at options outside of WWE, with those within the promotion remarking that Ford was working on non-wrestling projects. It was also confirmed that Ford is being represented by Paradigm Talent Agency's new Sports Division, making Ford the latest in a long line of WWE stars represented by the group. Previous reports had associated Ford with the agency's publishing division.

As speculation had swirled, The Street Profits found themselves back in contention for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. Ford and Dawkins challenged the Motor City Machine Guns for the titles this past Friday on "SmackDown," with the match ending in disqualification after interference from Tomasso Ciampa. The post match scene would see Ford and Dawkins tease a heel turn by pushing MCMG, while Ciampa got into it with partner Johnny Gargano, teasing a split between #DIY.