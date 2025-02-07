Champ Joe Hendry Would Like To See This 'WWE NXT' Star In TNA

After overcoming the odds and believing in his potential, mainly due to the fans' enthusiastic support, Joe Hendry began this year as the new TNA World Champion. With the TNA and WWE partnership now in full effect, Hendry serves as the face of TNA, showcasing its ability to compete with "WWE NXT" Superstars. As he seeks to solidify his championship reign, Hendry invites challengers near and far, including those from the WWE Universe, to contend for his championship title. One rival he hopes will accept his invitation is a former NXT Champion.

"I had a shot at the NXT Championship against Ethan Page when he was the champion, and it would be exciting to see Ethan Page in TNA," Hendry said in an interview with "Busted Open Radio." "But, also, with the new partnership, again, the details are...shall we say...we don't know all the details yet, but with the cross-promotional partnership being formalized, is it that crazy to think that maybe we could have a champion versus champion match between TNA Wrestling and 'NXT?' I think that's very exciting."

Page, a former TNA star, had a trailblazing career there from 2017 to 2021. He and Josh Alexander, known collectively as The North, still hold the record for the longest Impact/TNA World Tag Team Champions in company history, with their first reign lasting 380 days. Other names mentioned by Hendry included the former two-time NXT Champion Trick Williams, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus, and someone he considers a Mount Rushmore contender and an influencer in his career, 16-time World Champion John Cena. Hendry briefly shared the ring with Sheamus but didn't stay long enough to go head-to-head with Cena last weekend during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. He was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

