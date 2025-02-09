Top WWE Star Believes In TNA World Champ Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry is off to a hot start in 2025, with a TNA World Championship win and a WWE Men's Royal Rumble appearance already under his belt. Now, that belt has seemingly gained another notch — that being a vote of confidence from one of WWE's top stars.

As seen on X (formerly Twitter), two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre signaled his entrance onto the Hendry bandwagon with a simple statement of "I believe..." alongside two backstage images of him and Hendry. One of the photographs shows McIntyre eyeing Hendry's TNA World Championship, teasing a potential faceoff between them in the future. WWE and TNA, of course, recently forged a multi-year partnership, meaning that faceoff could possibly materialize in either company.

Like Hendry, McIntyre hails from the country of Scotland. Nine years ago, he also held the TNA World Championship, in this case by defeating Matt Hardy on "TNA Impact." In his two years with TNA, McIntyre famously reinvented himself, so much so that WWE later brought him back into their fold in the spring of 2017. During that same time, McIntyre also branched out to various independent promotions, multiple of which pitted him against Hendry in the ring.

Fast forward to 2025, both Hendry and McIntyre emerged as participants in the WWE Men's Royal Rumble. Hendry's arrival came from the number 15 position, leading to interactions with The Miz, Sheamus, Penta, and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the latter of whom eliminated him. Meanwhile, McIntyre joined from the number 17 spot, lasting nearly 27 minutes before falling to an elimination by Damian Priest. Following that, McIntyre is now an official member of the "WWE SmackDown" brand.