Update On Trish Stratus's Status With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus surprised the WWE Universe when she joined the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match from the number 25 spot. Following this, many fans have wondered if more appearances will follow, especially as the 25-year anniversary of Status' WWE debut nears. According to Fightful Select, they could.

In a new report, the outlet notes that the seven-time WWE Women's Champion is expected to be working with WWE in some manner in the lead-up to WWE Elimination Chamber, which emanates from Stratus' hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1. Stratus' 25-year anniversary comes less than three weeks later, as she firstly debuted as a talent scout on the March 19, 2000 episode of "WWE Sunday Night Heat."

Prior to her WWE Royal Rumble entrance, Stratus hosted a meet and greet at the Indianapolis Convention Center, where many current WWE Superstars also appeared throughout the respective weekend. Right now, there is no word on if Stratus' anticipated Elimination Chamber involvement will include a similar opportunity for fans.

So far, two bouts have been confirmed for the March 1 premium live event, that being the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches. On the women's side, the likes of Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and a recently-returned Alexa Bliss have qualified. Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and John Cena have confirmed their spots in the men's iteration. Elimination Chamber qualifiers will continue on "WWE Raw," with Bayley taking on Lyra Valkyria, while Logan Paul faces fellow former United States Champion Rey Mysterio.