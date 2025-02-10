Why Mark Henry Says, As A Fan, He Doesn't Want John Cena At WWE WrestleMania 41

Even though he came up short to Jey Uso during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, John Cena still seems to be heavily factored into plans for WrestleMania 41 this April. In fact, most still believe that Cena will be the one to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, giving Cena perhaps one last chance to win a record setting 17th World Championship before he calls it quits on his career later in 2025.

It's a story that many people want to see, but not necessarily Cena's salmon suit clad former rival, Mark Henry. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that, when it comes to potential options for Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, a match with Cena isn't even on his list.

"I don't want...I don't think I would want to see, as a fan, Cena at Mania," Henry said. "Because, I feel like that [CM] Punk is the one that always wanted and always needed to have that WrestleMania main event, because he really, at the time, that it got pulled away from him, he deserved it."

While a match between Punk and Rhodes was teased the Monday prior to the Royal Rumble, it's since been suggested that Punk's WrestleMania destination will be away from the title picture, with him instead feuding with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a possible three-way match. That would leave Henry with the Cena-Rhodes match he doesn't want, and besides his feelings regarding Punk deserving the spot, Henry also is against the match because he feels it would result in a Cena defeat. And that, Henry believes, would be a mistake.

"If John Cena loses at WrestleMania, that's worse," Henry said. "I'm not happy with that."

