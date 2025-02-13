WWE's Dominik Mysterio Compares Rhea Ripley To Literary Villain

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has been broken up with Rhea Ripley for over six months now, after betraying "Mami" to assist Liv Morgan with her title retention at SummerSlam, despite seemingly trying to reconcile with Ripley after she won the Women's World Championship back from Morgan during the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix. Following her victory, Mysterio reached out to Ripley for a hug in the ring, but it's something he's strictly denied doing, this time, to Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge." Mysterio isn't only denying the attempted hug, but said he won't even say Ripley's name anymore.

"I'm not even going to say her name, because she's like Voldemort, but I can say his name, 'cause we're cool," Mysterio explained. "But, to me, like I said, I've said this before. It was a plan Liv and I had that for whatever reason, something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug, try and steal the title and convince her I was back on her side. Just to steal the title. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we would figure out once we had the title."

Mysterio received a low blow and a Riptide after attempting to snuggle up to Ripley, the latter of which was a long time coming for fans of "The Eradicator." The feud between Ripley and Morgan seems to be never ending, however, as Ripley accidentally cost IYO SKY her match against the former champion recently on "Raw," sending Morgan to the Elimination Chamber to potentially earn at shot at the Women's World Championship once again.

