Booker T Assesses 2025 WWE Royal Rumble's Place In Event's History

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has been blown away by the recent Royal Rumble show, with him claiming that it had one of the best Royal Rumble matches of this era.

Pundits and fans have praised the recent men's Royal Rumble match, especially highlighting the number of top stars who participated. Booker T, who has competed in his fair share of Rumble matches, including the 2023 edition, asserted on his "Hall of Fame" show that the 2025 edition ranks highly in his eyes.

"Coming off of a hell of a Rumble weekend. I'm talking about from top to bottom, hell of a Rumble weekend, and I'm still excited about this Rumble this year, people [are] saying the greatest of all time. That should be debated. But I tell you, of this era? [It is the] greatest Rumble of all time," said the legend. "I tell you, man, what a Rumble, man. What a Rumble! I tell you, it made me miss actually being in there a little bit — and I always say, I've scratched every itch, I swear, and I would never imagined a dream it would be the Royal Rumble that would give me the itch to want to get back in there."

Booker T stated that the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match's unexpected nature made it exciting.

"I guess because it was so dynamic, this one was so dynamic, so many moving parts, everybody played a hell of a role. Like you said, you didn't know who was gonna win it," he said.

The men's Rumble match was won by Jey Uso, who eliminated John Cena to win his first Royal Rumble match. The Rumble featured several top stars in the latter part of the match, which included former world champions like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest, to name a few.

