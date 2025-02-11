WWE's Roxanne Perez Shows Confidence Before Backstage Run-In With Raquel Rodriguez

Last night on "WWE Raw," former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez appeared in the audience to spectate Bayley's qualifying match with Lyra Valkyria. Perez and Bayley have been feuding on "WWE NXT" for the past month, and both women will have the opportunity to capture the NXT Women's Championship this weekend when they enter a triple threat match with Giulia at NXT Vengeance Day. However, next Monday, Perez will also have the chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada next month, when she goes one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. After "Raw" concluded last night, "The Prodigy" provided her thoughts on her upcoming opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, Perez promised to take back her NXT Women's Championship this Saturday, as well as advance to the Elimination Chamber where she will punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. However, Perez was then greeted by Rodriguez at the end of her interview, who doubted her chances of being victorious next week.

"EXCLUSIVE: Roxanne Perez is hyped up for her big weekend but Raquel Rodriguez lets Perez know she is no match for her."

— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025

Perez's transition from "NXT" to the main roster has seemingly begun, with her record breaking Royal Rumble performance and Elimination Chamber opportunity indicating that WWE might have plans to make her an official member of the red or blue brand going forward. Perez set the record for most time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble, lasting 1 hour, 7 minutes and 47 seconds, before being eliminated by the eventual winner of the match, Charlotte Flair.