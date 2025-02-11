Bully Ray Expects This WWE Star To Secure WrestleMania Spot At Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber event is fast approaching and the field for the men's match is evening out, with Logan Paul defeating Rey Mysterio to qualify on "WWE Raw" to join John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, with two spots remaining in the match. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the field on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" and said while he doesn't think Punk is going to win the Chamber match even after his promo on "Raw," he did agree with one of his points.

"I think John Cena's going to win the Elimination Chamber," he said. "I do like the point that Punk made though, about Cena just entering the Chamber and not earning a right to be in the Chamber. Because if five other guys have to win a match to be in the Chamber, then John Cena should have to win a match, also, especially since he's not been around in forever. It makes sense. The Chamber is... the last ditch effort to get into a main event of WrestleMania."

Cena stated during the press conference following the Rumble that he would be in the match after losing to Jey Uso. Even though Bully Ray thinks the "Leader of the Cenation" will emerge victorious, he thinks that WWE could streamline things from the Rumble to the Chamber. He said that the last six guys, or girls, who didn't win the Rumble, should compete in matches for a spot in their respective Chamber. Whoever wins the men's match on March 1 will face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after Uso chose GUNTHER and the World Heavyweight Championship as his WrestleMania match on Monday.

