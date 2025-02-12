Logan Paul Pulls Back The Curtain On IShowSpeed's WWE Cameo

Last year, IShowSpeed got a taste of WWE action when he took a ringside RKO from 14-time world champion Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40. This year, the YouTube streamer took a step into an official WWE ring when he emerged as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble – the same match his friend Logan Paul later joined from the number 30 spot. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul pulled back the curtain on Speed's Royal Rumble cameo.

"That was not my idea [for him to enter the match]," Paul clarified. "I was told that Speed was coming to the Royal Rumble, then all of a sudden Triple H is like 'You're in the Rumble' and Speed's like 'What the f***.' Speed is a superstar. I watched a clip of him coming out from Gorilla, the little area before you're loaded into your walk-out, and him entering and coming out to 65,000 people. It looked like he had been there a thousand times. Huge pop as well. The crowd goes crazy. They love him."

While fans initially expected Speed to simply host a livestream from the backstage area of the premium live event, an impromptu beatdown on Akira Tozawa opened the door for him to join the Men's Royal Rumble as well. In his outing, Speed eliminated former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Otis with the help of Bron Breakker. Upon celebrating, however, he then absorbed a thunderous spear from Breakker, which, along with a fallaway slam he later received from Otis, left him needing a neck brace and crutches.

Speed's Royal Rumble appearance reportedly pleased many backstage WWE officials, so much so that they'd like to work with him again in the future.

