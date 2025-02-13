WWE's Sheamus Posts Photo With Former Co-Worker & Recently Released AEW Star

WWE star Sheamus has posted a photo of himself with former AEW and WWE star Miro, following reports of the latter's release from AEW.

The duo, who were a part of The League of Nations faction in WWE, seem to have a close friendship, going by their past social media posts, with Miro even being one of Sheamus' groomsmen at his wedding. In a recent post on X, Sheamus and Miro are seen sharing a pint of beer, with the caption titled, "The Lads."

"The Lads 👊🏻 🇮🇪🇧🇬," commented Sheamus.

The photo may be a hint towards Miro's newfound freedom as he is no longer part of AEW after he and the promotion agreed to mutually part ways. His exit from AEW may have been long overdue, as he hadn't wrestled in the promotion for over a year, with his last match taking place in December 2023.

Miro is one of three stars who have reportedly been let go by AEW, with another former WWE star Malakai Black, also leaving the company, while Ricky Starks has been granted his release and already debuted on "WWE NXT." It remains to be seen if Miro will re-sign with WWE and wrestle with or alongside his friend Sheamus in the promotion.