AEW's Jake Roberts Berates Modern Wrestlers For Not Protecting Finishers

Wrestling veteran and AEW star Jake "The Snake" Roberts is flummoxed as to why modern-day wrestlers don't protect their finishing moves.

Many veterans of the pro wrestling business have bemoaned how wrestlers kick out of finishing moves, which Roberts also talked about on a recent edition of his "The Snake Pit" podcast.

"I have no idea why it's like it is," Roberts said about wrestlers not protecting their finishing moves. "Not protecting finishers, I think it's so wrong. It's so wrong. But, they're gonna do what they're gonna do."

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he understood the importance of protecting his finishing move, and didn't need anyone else to tell him the significance of it. Co-host Marcus DeAngelo discussed the false finishes in the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match and expressed disappointment at the frequency of false finishes. While Roberts stated that the two AEW stars executed the false finishes well, he explained when false finishes can go wrong.

"I think what they're doing is good, man. The false finishes are good but you don't have to destroy every false finish, you know what I mean? You don't have to destroy somebody's go-home [finish]. There's no reason for that," he said.

Roberts stated that he didn't allow anyone to kick out of his DDT finisher, and he also didn't kick out of others' finishing moves. The veteran star has previously talked about how the DDT — a move that he popularized – has been wasted by modern wrestlers, while criticizing how many wrestlers have performed the move in recent years.

