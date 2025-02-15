Bully Ray Explains How He'd Work With Tony Khan For AEW Creative

When AEW launched its promotion on January 1, 2019, it felt like a magical kingdom. It provided an alternative perspective on wrestling that hadn't been seen since WCW. However, for some, the enchanting feelings they arrived with seem to be fading over the past year or so. With AEW losing some of its original roster, including Cody Rhodes, Penta, and Ricky Starks, to WWE, it has sparked mixed reactions regarding who is to blame. Is it the creative process? AEW President Tony Khan's vision? Or something else entirely? On an episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray turned his focus to AEW's creative structure and speculated what he might do differently if granted access to the promotion's kingdom to restore the jaw-dropping, can't-look-away aura AEW had six years ago.

"I would never want Tony Khan to relinquish his part in creative. I would want to work with Tony Khan on creative," Ray clarified. "Tony Khan is a matchmaker. What I would do with Tony is sit down at a table with Tony, and I would go, 'Tony, give me your top three fantasy matches that you want to do in three months, six months, a year.' And when he hands me those fantasy matches, I'll build stories around them. That's how you work together...I would never suggest that Tony Khan give up the pencil completely."

Furthermore, Ray believes that AEW is at an "if not now, then when" moment concerning when to hit the emergency button and revamp its structure. Dave LaGreca sees AEW's current trajectory as similar to TNA 15 years ago, dubbed "WWE Lite." To tackle this, they agree that Khan and his creative team must reassess their extensive roster and remember where these stars came from before AEW and how to enhance their character development to stand out and not merely replicate who they were in their previous careers. Most importantly, they should ensure that the characters' storylines remain consistent.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.