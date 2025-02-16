The Undertaker Explains Why John Cena 'Deserves' His WWE Retirement Tour

Unlike most WWE wrestlers, John Cena is preceding his retirement with a formal, year-long tour comprised of 35-40 dates, with the next being the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber. During a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker assessed the long-term approach to Cena's retirement, noting that it is more than justified.

"I think it's great that they're doing this tour the way they are. I don't think everybody deserves that," Undertaker said. "I think Cena definitely does because of the workhorse that he was for so long. I think it's great because people will have an opportunity to know where he's going to be and you're going to get one last opportunity maybe to see him live. I think that's pretty cool. I think John gets to get his flowers the way he should. I think this might be the prototype for certain wrestlers to do their swan song and leave."

Across his retirement tour, The Undertaker expects the 16-time world champion to take on a safe, realistic strategy, with a mix of wins and losses. Still, he believes the WWE Universe will be treated to a number of fun moments along the way.

Most recently, Cena competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble, falling just short at the hands of the match's winner Jey Uso. Looking ahead, he now enters the Men's Elimination Chamber, with the aim of securing a WrestleMania 41 match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. To do this, Cena must first overcome CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Logan Paul and one man yet-to-be-determined inside the caged structure on March 1.

