Undertaker Calls This WWE HOFer's Contributions Backstage Greater Than Work In Ring

WWE legend The Undertaker has lavished praise on fellow Hall of Famer Michael Hayes for his work backstage in WWE as a producer.

Hayes, who had a legendary in-ring career as part of The Fabulous Freebirds, has been working backstage in WWE for nearly three decades, where he became one of Vince McMahon's trusted lieutenants, and has now continued that role under the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era. "The Phenom," in a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, argued that Hayes' impact on the pro wrestling business as a producer may exceed his influence on the business as a wrestler.

"He was a brilliant, man. I think — and Michael was a great heel, and, you know, the Freebirds [were great]. But his contributions, I think his contributions behind the scenes as a producer, I think are far — I mean, that's hard to say because the Freebirds were awesome — but I think him as a producer is his greatest contribution to the wrestling business. He was my producer for, you know, all my WrestleMania matches, and, just an incredible wrestling mind," said Undertaker. "He was so good ... and still is.

"The Deadman" has revealed that Hayes is now passing on his knowledge as a producer to the next in line behind the scenes in WWE, one of whom is former WWE United States Champion, Bobby Roode.

"He's training, I think Bobby Roode now, to kind of be the next guy down the line. Mike says he's doing phenomenal as a producer," he stated.