Josh Alexander Muses On Wrestling Future, Possible TNA Return

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander has become the poster child for the wrestling free agency market in 2025, as his contract with TNA expired this past Friday. And he may have already taken the excitement out of the chase, with reports emerging on Friday that Alexander appeared to be AEW bound, though no official confirmation of his signing has emerged.

Ten days before his contract expired, and news of his potential AEW deal broke, Alexander sat down with "Straight Talk Wrestling" to discuss his future. He revealed he had hired representation to handle the negotiations, since confirmed to be Barry Bloom, and that he had been assured that he would be well taken care of by whomever signed him. Beyond that, Alexander is open to anything, and has the appropriate feelings about the process.

"I'm very excited, I'm very nervous," Alexander said. "But like I said earlier, this journey is something that I'm very privileged to be on. I'm very lucky, because of the opportunities I was given in TNA, and I will never speak badly about TNA because I would not be in this position if it were not for the platform I was given, and the opportunity I was given six years ago to join TNA Wrestling.

"And now...it's been six years. Looking at the landscape of TNA, could I go back? Yes. I have said it many times, that is not off the table. I have left it in their hands to come to me with an offer. And if they do, I'll be very happy to entertain that. But it's all about what I want to do next, what's best for my family...and what excites me. That's the thing I'm really looking forward to."

