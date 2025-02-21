WWE HOFer Teddy Long Dissects Hulk Hogan's Fall From Grace

Hulk Hogan has been the subject of discussion across many podcasts after he was heavily booed during the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix. Discussions on why he was booed range from the fact he appeared at Republican National Convention, to the leaked racist rant of his past. Recent episodes of The Undertaker's podcast make it seem like the pair have heat, with Mac Davis noting on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" that Undertaker's cohost tries to avoid talk of Hogan. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said on "WrestleBinge" that if there's one thing about Undertaker, if he says something, you know it's got to be the truth.

"He's not one of these fly-by-night guys and he won't blow smoke up ya," Long said. "If he's going to tell you something, he's going to tell you the truth. So I don't know what the heat is between them two, I didn't even know they had any heat."

A current WWE star who spoke out about the reaction Hogan received at the premiere was former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. He said that he is all for "people getting what they deserve." Rollins said if you're getting booed by the masses, there has to be a reason. He didn't know if Hogan fully understood the scope of things, but he said he loved it.

"I just listen to these things these guys say and I just shake my head, man," Long said. "I didn't know Seth felt that way about Hogan. But, like, I said, things about to come out. It's a different era and time, now. So guys are really not holding back, they're letting you know exactly how they feel."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SportsKeeda WrestleBinge" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.