WWE HOFer The Undertaker Has His Eye On Two Stars

In recent years, WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker has credited talent such as Logan Paul and Bron Breakker for their in-ring ability and rise to superstardom. However, there are two other stars that "The Deadman" has been impressed with as of late.

Since becoming a full-time member of the main roster, The Undertaker hasn't shied away from sharing his love for World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, and in a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," he praised "The Ring General" for his ability to be differentiating himself from the rest of the WWE roster.

"GUNTHER, that's my guy. I love that dude, everything that he does because he's so different. He can work with anybody and he does his style regardless and he's not a bunch of flippy dudes and meaningless moves ... he cuts a great promo, he believes in who he is and in turn the audience believes that's who it is, and I haven't really seen him ever where he was that far different than what you see on TV, even backstage."

"The Phenom" also provided his thoughts on "WWE Smackdown" star Jacob Fatu, explaining that he hasn't even reached his full potential and has become a must-see talent. "Jacob, he hasn't even scratched the surface ... I love watching Jacob, I mean he's got that thing, he's got it. Like when he's on TV, you want see what he's doing."

GUNTHER will be busy leading up to WrestleMania 41 in April, as he is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso. As for Fatu, he has continued to become one of the blue brand's hottest stars, but will likely focus on his relationship with a returning Solo Sikoa going forward.

