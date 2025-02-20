Tommy Dreamer Outlines Importance Of WWE's Newly Added Women's Secondary Titles

With so any names in their women's division, WWE has made a concerted effort over the last few months to give them more to do. That has included adding two secondary titles, with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship being added to "Raw," the WWE Women's United States Championship being added to "SmackDown," in addition to the NXT Women's North American Championship being added before both last year.

The only thing missing is another set of WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, something a fan complained about when calling into "Busted Open Radio" on Wednesday morning. Co-host Tommy Dreamer doesn't know whether another tag title set is in the cards, but he does know he's a big fan of WWE adding secondary women's titles, and outlined why having them was so important.

"I love the fact for secondary titles," Dreamer said. "Why? Because we have so many talented women in the world of wrestling, but we're talking specifically about the WWE. Everybody should be fighting for a title. That is everybody's goal. The Super Bowl just ended. Boom, what are we going to talk about next for sports? It's going to be the NBA Championship, the NHL Championship.

"Right now...the NHL, they're doing the World Cup thing or series, and there's big heat for it. The USA beat the crap out of Canada physically. It was awesome, right? Everybody's talking about these World Finals in hockey. But everybody should be trying to be #1 in the world of wrestling. You cannot have everybody going after your world title. So with these secondary titles, and when you have people that are super duper talented, yes, somebody should go after the tag titles."

