Kevin Nash Raves About CM Punk's WWE Raw Promo That 'Diced' Logan Paul

It's no secret that former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul isn't one of Kevin Nash's favorite wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Famer previously took exception to Paul being unaware of certain wrestling jargon back in the late summer, even declaring that Paul wasn't "one of the boys." From there, the situation developed into a real life feud, with Paul going on to refer to Nash as "a bitter old man" in a video response, prompting a clapback from Nash.

As such, it comes as no surprise that Nash enjoyed a recent interaction Paul had with an old rival of Nash's, CM Punk," on "Raw." Reviewing the moment on the latest episode of "Kliq This," Nash brought up how he felt Punk got the better of Paul on the microphone, to the point that Paul wasn't even aware of it.

"He [Paul] got in the ring, after he got diced by Punk, and didn't even realize it because Phil...oh Jesus," Nash said. "Logan walked to the f*****g, and he kind of felt light, and he didn't realize that Punk had just eaten his f*****g liver with some fava beans."

Alas for poor Paul, Nash's criticisms of him didn't begin and end with Punk's promo. Having earlier noted that being a great athlete didn't make you a great worker, Nash then turned his attention to Paul's match with Mysterio, which he felt immediately got off on the wrong foot thanks to Paul not being at Mysterio's level.

"They start the match, and it's Rey Mysterio," Nash said. "I'm sorry, two botched moves right off the bat, in a match? I guarantee you it wasn't Rey."

