Rikishi Details Son Solo Sikoa's 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

With a major loss to Roman Reigns seemingly weighing on him, Solo Sikoa has redirected his sight to another notable figure in WWE, that being Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, with the aim of taking over the business with his loyal family members. On the "Off The Top" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, also Sikoa's father, shared his thoughts on this development, which began with Sikoa attacking "The American Nightmare" on the February 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

"It sounds like Solo's got some unfinished business with Cody Rhodes," Rikishi said. "All things lead to WrestleMania. I feel like it's a good time for Solo to come back. Now what's to happen? I'm sure there's got to be some type of receipt or drama between Cody and Solo, but we'll see how that goes. We're still about two months out from WrestleMania, and so anything can happen in between, but you can rest assured I believe that Solo's going to pick his shot, when to dip in and dip out, who to dip into, who's the right person that he feels that he should be able to dance with."

"At the end of the day, he's a smart wrestler, He's been around the game," Rikishi continued. "He understands what his value is to be able to be a part of the biggest show on Earth, but it has to be the right person."

Throughout the latter half of 2024, Sikoa chased after Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, even earning title matches at WWE SummerSlam and "SmackDown." On both occasions, Rhodes emerged victorious. Given his recent back-to-back encounters with Rhodes, it appears that Sikoa could now be eyeing another opportunity. Tonight on WWE's blue brand, Sikoa will stand opposite of Rhodes in a six-man tag match also involving Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman.

