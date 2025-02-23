Backstage Injury Updates On Absent AEW Stars Luchasaurus & Skye Blue

While legitimate injuries and medical issues are not uncommon in professional wrestling, the absence of two of AEW's trademark stars has certainly been felt within their respective divisions. Skye Blue and Killswitch (formerly known as Luchasaurus) have been out of action since July and September 2024 respectively, and while whispers of in-ring returns for both stars may be circulating around professional wrestling circles, it seems that Blue and Killswitch's returns are more complicated than the rumors let on.

On a recent episode of All Elite Talk, Blue and Killswitch, real name Austin Matelson, were rumored to be cleared for a return. However, it has been reported that both competitors' health situations and return plans are more complicated than originally posited. According to Fightful Select, those who are familiar with both competitors' medical status claim that Blue and Killswitch are "close" to being cleared, but both must be cleared by their medical providers and by AEW, which are two different processes.

Blue, who has been out of action for the past six months with a broken ankle, has been reportedly pushing for a speedy recovery and return, and has even been healthy enough to travel to Australia to support boyfriend Kyle Fletcher at "AEW Grand Slam: Australia." AEW, however, was not expecting to have Blue back until springtime, and reportedly has no creative plans for her.

Matelson's return plans are reportedly on a to-be-determined basis, given the severity of his medical complications and the strong likelihood of a medical relapse. Matelson suffered an undisclosed health complication that resulted in severe pneumonia late September, and reports from October state that a return to in-ring competition in the near future is unlikely, given his fragile health. Subsequently, no creative plans for Matelson have been reported.