AEW's Konosuke Takeshita To Defend NJPW Championship In CMLL This Friday

Last week, CMLL announced several AEW stars would be heading south of the border in March, with Taya Valkyrie being announced for March 7, while Hologram and Komander were revealed as Mistico and Mascara Dorada's opponents for CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 21. But perhaps the biggest reveal was that AEW International and New Japan NEVER Openweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita was also heading to Arena Mexico, though unlike his co-workers, a date for his arrival wasn't revealed.

That changed on Monday morning. Taking to X, CMLL announced Takeshita would be making his Arena Mexico debut this Friday. While Takeshita won't be putting the AEW International Championship on the line, he will be making his second defense of the NEVER Openweight belt, defending it against long-time CMLL star Angel de Oro.

Takeshita vs. Angel de Oro represents the first time the NEVER Openweight Championship has been defended in Mexico, in addition to Takeshita's first ever match on Mexican soil. The match comes at a busy time for Takeshita, as he's set to defend the AEW International Championship Title against Orange Cassidy this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," with the winner securing a match against Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution on March 9.

As important as the match is for Takeshita, it's even bigger for Oro. The 36-year-old luchador, and one-half of the CMLL World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Niebla Roja, will arguably be competing in the biggest international match of his career, save for him challenging RevPro star Michael Oku for the RevPro Undisputed British Championship in Arena Mexico last June. The 19 year veteran has largely stuck to CMLL during his career, though he has wrestled dates for New Japan's FantasticaMania tours, Ring of Honor, and RevPro in the past.