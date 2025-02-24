Mick Foley Weighs In On WWE's Jey Uso In 'Mania Main Event Spot

"Main Event" Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory ruffled some feathers when it happened, with some fans thinking he doesn't deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania for a variety of reasons, including losing to his opponent, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, just weeks before challenging him on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." One person who stands beside Uso, in addition to the legion of fans "YEETing" alongside him every Monday night, is the "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley. Foley said in a Q&A period during Monopoly Events' For The Love of Wrestling 2025 event that he thinks Uso deserved the win.

"Jey Uso, things have been going really well for Jey and he deserves a chance to prove himself on that grand stage," Foley said. "So I'm okay with Jey Uso being in the main event, I really am."

Foley joked that he should have been the one to win the Rumble match, as he was in Indianapolis, Indiana for the event with his gear. Uso outlasted 29 other men and ultimately pushed John Cena off the apron to win the match and point at the WrestleMania sign. Despite losing to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, Uso put up an impressive showing at the event and it took back-to-back powerbombs from "The Ring General" to keep him down.

Uso chose to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in an assumed main event of one of the two nights of WrestleMania 41 after GUNTHER beat him down to open a recent episode of "WWE Raw." After GUNTHER left him laying, Uso pulled himself up by the ropes and said he'd see him at WrestleMania.

