Matt Hardy Thinks These WWE LFG Coaches Will Get Into A Fist Fight Before Show Ends

The "WWE LFG" series is only a few weeks old, but already the show has built up plenty of buzz. While some of that has to do with the high profile coaches "LFG" sports, including former WWE and TNA star Mickie James and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Bully Ray, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker, the show has also been helped by some timely viral clips, including one that saw Bully trying, and failing, to hold in his anger towards up and coming wrestler BJ Ray.

Before long, Matt Hardy believes there could be even more fireworks on "LFG," perhaps even between some of the big name coaches. During the most recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the TNA star was in the process of complimenting Booker, calling him "legit one of the funniest humans you'll meet," when co-host Jon Alba reminded Hardy of "LFG." As they talked about the show, Alba brought up Bully's inclusion on the show, leading to Hardy, perhaps jokingly, suggesting something could go down.

"Book and Bubba will probably get into a fistfight before it's set and done, at the end of this thing," Hardy said. "They're two clashing personalities."

Whether Booker and Bully will eventually get into it, or if things will remain conflict free between all the "LFG" coaches remains to be seen, though there will likely be more drama regardless. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast one week ago, Booker teased that a potential incident would be seen on "LFG" in the future, though he didn't elaborate otherwise beyond suggesting the situation involved the aforementioned BJ Ray.

