TNA X-Division Champ Moose Reflects On Wrestling Journey After WWE NXT In-Ring Debut

Last night, Moose retained his TNA X-Division Championship against Lexis King in his first ever "WWE NXT" match. After 12 years of wrestling for TNA and performing on the independent wrestling scene, "The Wrestling God" finally received his opportunity to compete on WWE television. Following his win, Moose was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber backstage and reflected on his journey to WWE, explaining that every milestone that he's accomplished prepared him for his debut.

After the match, it was revealed that Moose will have an opportunity to challenge for Oba Femi's NXT Championship in two weeks time at NXT Roadblock at Madison Square Garden on March 11. Two other matches were also announced for the event last night, as The Hardy Boyz will defend their TNA Tag Team Championships against FrAxiom, and the NXT Women's Champion Giulia will enter battle with the Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match.

TNA stars continue to make their presence felt on "NXT" television since WWE's finalized their multi-year partnership with TNA this past January, with the likes of JDC, formally known as Fandango, participating in a one-off match against King two weeks ago on the developmental brand. However, "NXT" talent has also appeared in TNA as of late, with both FrAxiom and Cora Jade competing for the promotion following TNA Genesis.