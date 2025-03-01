CM Punk On WWE Elimination Chamber Result: 'Do I Have A Soul To Sell? Time Will Tell'

There are a few big topics on the minds of wrestling fans going in to Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and a few of them include wrestlers' souls and the fact CM Punk has one more shot to get in to his first main event at WrestleMania – by first going through the Chamber match. "The Second City Saint" addressed the fact time is running out for him this year to get into a marquee match at 'Mania during the Elimination Chamber kickoff show on Friday. He said he doesn't like to think about the "What ifs?" of life, but mentioned he does have backup options.

"I think why these people love me and why they chanted my name during my 10 year absence is because when I do fall, when I do fail, I get back up," he said. "I said it last year after I hurt and I missed out on WrestleMania, I said, 'There's always next year.' But, yeah, you're right. Can I afford to say that again tomorrow night if it doesn't go my way? Am I running out of time? Will I have to call in favor? Will I have to sell something? I don't know. Do I have a soul to sell? Time will tell."

Punk still has a favored owed to him by Roman Reigns' "wiseman" Paul Heyman. He also implied he could join up with The Rock, who is asking for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' soul ahead of WrestleMania. Punk told the crowd at the kickoff show he's going to "paint a violent masterpiece" for all of Toronto when he faces off in the Chamber match against John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest.

