AEW's Dustin Rhodes Reacts To WWE Elimination Chamber

The ending of WWE's latest Premium Live Event Elimination Chamber 2025, shocked — and angered — most fans, as John Cena did the unthinkable and turned on one of WWE's most beloved babyfaces, Cody Rhodes. Cena and The Rock combining together to brutalize the Undisputed WWE Champion hasn't gone down well with most, including Rhodes' brother and AEW star Dustin Rhodes, FKA Goldust in WWE.

Following the show, Dustin posted on X about the moment, lambasting both Cena and The Rock for what they did to his baby brother.

"Shame on you 🤬!!! BOTH OF YOU!!" said Dustin.

Brandi Rhodes, wife of "The American Nightmare," expressed her disgust over Cena's actions, bluntly stating that the veteran star "sucks."

Cody was busted open by Cena, who turned heel for the first time in two decades after winning the men's Elimination Chamber match, and sided with his former nemesis, The Rock. Rhodes and Cena will now battle it out for the former's title at "The Show of Shows" later this year, where Cena will be gunning for his 17th world title to beat Ric Flair's 16 world titles record.

Dustin had previously too commented about The Rock's treatment of his brother, when "The Final Boss" attacked Rhodes on "WWE Raw" ahead of last year's WrestleMania. The AEW star has spoken with pride about his brother's achievements in WWE since his return to the promotion, and even admitted that he's a little jealous of the success Cody has had. Unfortunately, Cody will not have his brother by his side in his rivalry with The Rock and Cena heading into WrestleMania.

Cena has yet to explain his diabolical actions at Elimination Chamber, but he may do so at the three shows he's currently advertised for ahead of WrestleMania: Brussels, Belgium, on March 17; Glasgow, Scotland, on March 24; and London, England, on March 31.