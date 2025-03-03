Update On Main Event For WWE NXT Roadblock

Next week's "WWE NXT Roadblock" TV special is shaping up to be an action-packed show, with the highlight being the match between TNA X-Division Champion Moose, and the NXT Champion Oba Femi.

As per "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the aforementioned match will headline Roadblock, and will apparently see the two stars defend their respective titles at the show. Moose's surprise appearance on "WWE NXT" came last month, where he confronted Oba Femi and challenged him to a match. The following week, Moose defeated Lexis King, in what was his very first WWE match, which earned him a shot against Femi at Roadblock. The match at Roadblock was originally supposed to be for the NXT Championship, but the "Wrestling Observer" suggests that it will be for both titles.

The show will also see NXT Women's Champion Giulia face off against NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match, with the report speculating that the winner will likely feud with another new WWE star, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

The third and final match announced for the show so far will see WWE legends The Hardy Boyz defend their TNA tag team titles against NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom for just the TNA titles. The Hardys competed for the first time on "NXT" television on the February 25 edition of the show, where they got the better of No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair.

"NXT Roadblock" will take place March 11 at the Madison Square Garden's Theater.