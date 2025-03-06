WWE Legend Jake Roberts Shares NSFW Story About Taking Snake To Gentlemen's Club

Now years into sobriety, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW producer/manager Jake Roberts has no problem sharing stories about some of his wilder days at the height of his career. And some of those wild stories happen to involve Roberts' pet snake, Damien. While Roberts was notorious for incorporating Damien, and other snakes, into his act during his career, even having the snakes bite rivals of his like "Macho Man" Randy Savage, he also included Damien in his out of the ring activities, where hijinks memorably ensued.

Appearing at a "Monopoly Events" Q&A earlier this year, Roberts regaled the crowd with stories of his past, with Damien as a frequent supporting character. And there was one story in particular that Roberts told, about a time he, Damien, and some other wrestlers had a night out on the town, that had fans in attendance, and host SoCal Val, breaking down in laughter.

"He [Damien] made an appearance one night at a...establishment that had dancing in it," Roberts said. "They said it was a gentleman's club, [but] there were no gentlemen in there. But one of the dancers decided she wanted to dance with Damian. And I told her, I said 'He's not happy. He's a little frisky right now.' She told me 'I'm afraid of that.' So I gave him to her, and she's dancing with it, and she's going around the pole. And the snake leaned back and launched. He connected with her breast. Now she's screaming going around the pole, running in place. And I was laughing my ass off."

