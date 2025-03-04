John Cena's Huge WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn To Be Immortalized As Trading Card

The world was shocked when John Cena turned heel on Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday and seemingly aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but those excited about the historic event can now own a piece of it in the form of an autographed trading card. According to TMZ Sports, the moment is getting the Topps card treatment.

The outlet shared Topp's first look at the card which will reportedly appear in a lucky WWE fan's pack later this week. The card features an image of Cena about to hit Rhodes with his own Rolex with Cena's signature underneath and the caption "Vicious turn stuns the world."

Topps will also release a "one-of-kind triple autograph card" featuring the signatures of Cena, The Rock, and rapper Travis Scott, who was along for the ride alongside Rock and is apparently training to wrestle. The card features the trio standing in the ring, with Cena in the center holding up the Undisputed WWE Championship after battering Rhodes.

After winning the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, Cena initially celebrated with Rhodes before taking him out with a low blow in front of The Rock. He then proceeded to bloody Rhodes with the Rolex as well as the belt, before Rock whipped Rhodes with the weight belt bearing the words "Cody's Soul" along with the date of Dusty Rhodes' death. Cena and Rhodes will go head-to-head for the champion, possibly Cena's record 17th title win, at WrestleMania 41.