WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/28/2025

As WWE prepared itself for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1, the company had one more stop to make before the big show in the form of the February 28 edition of "WWE SmackDown." The Rock revealed his new weight belt with "Cody's Soul" written on it, LA Knight became the number one contender to Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE United States Championship, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was given a hero's welcome when she opened the show in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Rock's appearance on the February 21 episode gave that show a big boost in the TV ratings, but with "The Final Boss" not there in person, some fans wondered whether "SmackDown" could get near last week's number. According to The Programming Insider, not only did "SmackDown" get near last week's number, but it almost matched it, as the show averaged 1,731,000 viewers, a less than 1% drop from the February 21 figure of 1,736,000 viewers and an 11% increase on the trailing four week average of 1,561,000.

"SmackDown" did end up surpassing last week's show in the 18-49 demographic, jumping from a 0.51 to a 0.52, marking a 2% increase, and an 8% increase on the trailing four week average of 0.48. There was a slight drop in the 25-54 demographic from a 0.67 to a 0.66, but both of these numbers were enough for "SmackDown" to rank for the night across all television in the two demos. They didn't have it easy, as the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game against the Boston Celtics on ESPN may have averaged more viewers than "SmackDown" with 1,807,000, but the game ended up finishing in a close second behind WWE with a 0.51 in the 18-49 demographic, and a 0.58 number for the 25-54 demo.